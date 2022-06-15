Overtime will be required for Game 1 as a scoreless third period between the Colorado Avalanche and the Tampa Bay Lightning forced the extra frame as they remained tied 3-3.

Colorado had a chance to take the game after a delay of game penalty to Pat Maroon gave the Avs a power play with under two minutes to play.

The Lightning swung the game's momentum in their favour midway through the second as back-to-back goals 48 seconds apart from Mikhail Sergachev (13:39) and Ondrej Palat (12:51) tied the game at three apiece.

After a high-scoring first period, both teams settled in in the opening minutes of the second. The Lightning and Avalanche traded power play opportunities with neither finding the back of the net.

The Avalanche capitalized on a two-man advantage late in the first period to take a 3-1 lead with Artturi Lehkonen scoring his seventh of the playoffs.

Nick Paul got the Lightning on the board with his fourth of the playoffs.

Tampa Bay was held scoreless during their first power play of the series as Josh Manson sat for two minutes for holding the stick.

Avalanche forward Gabriel Landeskog opened the scoring with his ninth goal of the playoffs before Valeri Nichushkin netted his sixth to give the Avs a 2-0 lead over the Lightning.

Darcy Kuemper, who is making his first start since his injury, has 18 saves on 21 shots.

Andrei Vasilevskiy has 33 saves on 36 shots.