32m ago
Avalanche takes a three-goal lead after a period
The Colorado have a 3-0 lead over the Tampa Bay Lightning after the first period in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final.
TSN.ca Staff
Valeri Nichushkin put the Colorado Avalanche on top at 2:54 of the first period after tipping an Andre Burakovsky pass past Andrei Vasilevskiy on the power play.
The Avalanche extended their lead to 2-0 at 7:55 when Josh Manson kept the puck on a two-on-one and fired it past Vasilevskiy on his stick side.
Andre Burakovsky gave the Avalanche a 3-0 lead at 13:52 of the first after he cleaned up the rebound of Mikko Rantanen's shot and put it past Vasilevskiy on his doorstep.
The Avalanche outshot the Lightning 11-5 in the period.