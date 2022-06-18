The Colorado have a 3-0 lead over the Tampa Bay Lightning after the first period in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Valeri Nichushkin put the Colorado Avalanche on top at 2:54 of the first period after tipping an Andre Burakovsky pass past Andrei Vasilevskiy on the power play.

The Avalanche extended their lead to 2-0 at 7:55 when Josh Manson kept the puck on a two-on-one and fired it past Vasilevskiy on his stick side.

Andre Burakovsky gave the Avalanche a 3-0 lead at 13:52 of the first after he cleaned up the rebound of Mikko Rantanen's shot and put it past Vasilevskiy on his doorstep.

The Avalanche outshot the Lightning 11-5 in the period.