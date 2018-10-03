Colts rule out seven players for game at Patriots

Indianapolis Colts right tackle Denzelle Good will be one of seven players who will not play Thursday at New England.

Good's brother, Overton, was killed in an alleged drive-by shooting in South Carolina earlier this week.

Also out will be Pro Bowl tight end Jack Doyle (hip) and four-time Pro Bowl receiver T.Y. Hilton (hamstring).

The other starters sitting out are running back Marlon Mack (hamstring) and cornerback Kenny Moore II (concussion). Quincy Wilson (concussion) also will miss the game.

Kicker Adam Vinatieri (right groin), left tackle Anthony Castonzo (hamstring), centre Ryan Kelly (hand), linebacker Darius Leonard (ankle), safety Clayton Geathers (knee) and cornerback Nate Hairston (ankle) are all questionable.

