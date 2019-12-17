The Columbus Blue Jackets have activated the defenceman Zach Werenski from injured reserve, while announcing Josh Anderson will miss four-to-six weeks with a shoulder injury.

Werenski, 22, missed the last seven games with a shoulder injury. He was initially expected to miss four weeks when the injury was announced on Dec. 1.

Werenski, leads all Blue Jackets defencemen in scoring this season with six goals and 16 points in 26 games.

Anderson, 25, suffered a shoulder injury during the team's 4-3 overtime loss to the Ottawa Senators on Saturday.

Anderson has a goal and three assists in 26 games this season.