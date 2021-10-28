The Columbus Blue Jackets activated forward Max Domi off of the injured reserve on Thursday.

Domi, who is expected to return to the team's lineup Friday against the New York Rangers, missed four games with a rib fracture first suffered on Oct. 16 against the Seattle Kraken.

The 26-year-old has one goal and three points in two games this season.

Drafted 12th overall by the Arizona Coyotes at the 2013 NHL Draft, Domi spent three seasons in Arizona before being dealt to the Montreal Canadiens. He was acquired by Columbus from Montreal on Oct. 6, 2020 along with a third-round pick in exchange for forward Josh Anderson.

In 431 career NHL games, the 26-year-old has 91 goals and 279 points split between the Coyotes, Canadiens and Blue Jackets.