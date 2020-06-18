Rielly: Blue Jackets are deep, they play hard, but I think we'll be ready

The Columbus Blue Jackets activated defencemen Seth Jones and Dean Kukan off on injured reserve on Thursday, paving the way for both players to take part in training camp next month.

Jones was given an eight-to-10 week timeline for recovery after he underwent surgery on his ankle on Feb. 12. He tweeted in April that he was back on the ice, permitted to skate as an injured player under the NHL's Phase 1.

The 25-year-old had six goals and 30 points in 56 games prior to the injury and leads the Blue Jackets in average ice time at 25:16 per game.

Kukan has one goal and five points in 33 games with the Blue Jackets this season while averaging 15:58 of ice time. The 26-year-old has been sidelined since Jan. 2 due to a knee injury.

The Blue Jackets are scheduled to face the Toronto Maple Leafs in a best-of-five for a playoff spot in the NHL's Return to Play plan.