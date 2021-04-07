Wheeler will be out indefinitely; Injury being 'treated as a concussion'

Head coach John Tortorella said Wednesday that forward Boone Jenner has a broken finger and is out for the remainder of the season.

#CBJ coach John Tortorella tells @971thefan that Boone Jenner has a broken finger and is out for the remainder of the season.



Jenner was struck Tuesday by a deflected Patrik Laine shot in a 4-2 win over #TBLightning. — Aaron Portzline (@Aportzline) April 7, 2021

The Blue Jackets later confirmed the injury and said he would be sidelined approximately six weeks, which would take him roughly through the end of the regular season

Jenner had two shots on goal in just over 20 minutes of ice time as Columbus went on to win 4-2.

The 27-year-old had eight goals and nine assists in 41 games so far this season. This is his eighth season with the Blue Jackets after being selected in the second round (No. 37 overall) in the 2011 NHL Draft.