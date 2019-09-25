Columbus Blue Jackets forward Brandon Dubinsky out indefinitely due to the a wrist injury and is likely to miss the start of the season, the team announced Wednesday.

Dubinsky scored six goals and posted 14 points in 61 games with the Blue Jackets last season. He added one goal in 10 playoff games with the team.

The 33-year-old is signed through next season at a $5.85 million cap hit, second-highest on the team.

A veteran of 823 games, Dubinsky has 153 goals and 438 points in his NHL career.