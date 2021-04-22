Domi on being scratched twice: 'It wasn't fun, that's for sure'

Max Domi will draw back into the Columbus Blue Jackets lineup on Thursday after spending the past two games as a healthy scratch.

The 26-year-old picked up a total of 28 penalty minutes over the team's previous three games before being benched, including two 10-minute misconducts.

"It wasn't fun, that's for sure," Domi said of sitting out. "It's behind me now and I'm just going to grow from it and hope I never experience it again."

Max Domi returns to the #CBJ lineup tonight after being a healthy scratch the last two games. Domi: "It wasn't fun, that's for sure. … It's behind me now and I'm just going to grow from it and hope I never experience it again." — Jeff Svoboda (@JacketsInsider) April 22, 2021

Domi has seven goals and 19 points in 46 games with the Blue Jackets this season, his first with the team.

The Blue Jackets, who visit the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday, currently sit last in the Central Division with a 15-24-9 record.