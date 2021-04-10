2h ago
Foligno (upper-body) out vs. Blackhawks
Columbus Blue Jackets forward Nick Foligno is out for tonight's game against the Chicago Blackhawks, listed as day-to-day with an upper-body injury.
TSN.ca Staff
Leafs acquire Nash from Blue Jackets
Foligo is currently fourth on TSN's Trade Bait board ahead of Monday's NHL Trade Deadline day.
