Foligno (upper-body) out vs. Blackhawks

Columbus Blue Jackets forward Nick Foligno is out for tonight's game against the Chicago Blackhawks, listed as day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

#CBJ lineup changes for tonight’s game vs. Chicago:

IN

F Kevin Stenlund

F Kole Sherwood

D Scott Harrington

D Gabriel Carlsson



OUT

F Nick Foligno

(upper body injury, day-to-day)

F Liam Foudy (assigned AHL)

D Zach Werenski

(inguinal/sports hernia)

D Dean Kukan — CBJ Public Relations (@BlueJacketsPR) April 10, 2021

Foligo is currently fourth on TSN's Trade Bait board ahead of Monday's NHL Trade Deadline day.

