The Columbus Blue Jackets will placed Gregory Hofmann on unconditional waivers Thursday for purposes of contract termination.

The move comes after general manager Jarmo Kekalainen announced Monday the team had suspended the 29-year-old forward.

"Gregory was given permission by the club to step away for personal reasons and informed us today that because of those reasons he has decided not to return," Kekalainen said at the time. "Obviously, we are disappointed, but we have no other recourse than to suspend him."

Hofmann was acquired in a trade from the Carolina Hurricanes on Feb. 13, 2021 and signed a one-year contract with the Blue Jackets on June 14, 2021.

He appeared in 24 games with the team, recording two goals and seven points. His last appearance with the team was December 14 in Vancouver.