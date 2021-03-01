John Tortorella insisted he's not worried about the security of his job after the Columbus Blue Jackets saw their winless run extend to five games in Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Nashville Predators.

"You know what … I never worry about that," Tortorella said, per NHL.com. "I do my job the best I can. If people want to make decisions on me, that's their decision. I never worry about that. I go about my business, and I'm going to coach this team the best way I possibly can."

The Blue Jackets, who sit fifth in the Central Division with an 8-10-5 record, have won just one of their past eight games. They trail the Carolina Hurricanes for the final playoff spot in the Central Division by six points with three more games played.

Tortorella is in his sixth season as head coach of Blue Jackets with his current contract set to expire this summer. He has a 217-150-47 record as head coach of the team and won the Jack Adams Award in his second year behind the bench in Columbus.

Having worked the bench for 1,350 games, Tortorella sits 14th all-time in wins among head coaches with a 663-525-37-125 record with the Blue Jackets, Vancouver Canucks, New York Rangers and Tampa Bay Lightning

The 62-year-old won the Jack Adams Award for the first time with the Lightning during the 2003-04 season, also winning his lone Stanley Cup with the team that same season.