The Columbus Blue Jackets signed forward Mikhail Grigorenko to a one-year deal for the 2020-21 season, the team announced on Monday. The deal is worth $1.2 million according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

The 25-year-old has spent the last three seasons in the KHL with CSKA and recorded 116 points in 147 games.

According to LeBrun, Grigorenko was offered twice as much money to remain in the KHL, but returning to the NHL held a higher importance.

Grigorenko last played in the NHL with the Colorado Avalanche in the 2016-17 season. He scored 10 goals and added 13 assists in 75 games.

He was selected 12th overall in the first round of the 2012 NHL Draft by the Buffalo Sabres.

The Khabarovsk, Russia native has played in 217 NHL games and amassed 22 goals and 42 assists.