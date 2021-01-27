Roslovic on playing for hometown team, fondest memories with Jets

Columbus Blue Jackets forward Jack Roslovic will be in the lineup Thursday for the team's game against the Florida Panthers, head coach John Tortorella announced Wednesday.

Roslovic, 23, was acquired from the Winnipeg Jets along with winger Patrick Laine in exchange for Pierre-Luc Dubois and a third-round pick. The Columbus native recently signed a two-year, $3.8 million contract with the Blue Jackets.

Roslovic, the No. 25 overall selection in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft, scored 12 goals and added 17 assists in 71 games with the Jets last season.