Blue Jackets' Anderson may be done for year

It appears Columbus Blue Jackets winger Josh Anderson may not play again this season due to the shoulder injury he sustained back in December.

According to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger, Anderson may require surgery on his shoulder which would end his season.

Expect to hear more on Columbus forward Josh Anderson this week. Sounds like he’s done for the season with a shoulder injury that may require surgical repair. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) February 27, 2020

The 25-year-old has been out since sustaining the injury in a fight against Mark Borowiecki of the Ottawa Senators on Dec. 14. He was initially given a four-to-six week timeline for recovery after the injury.

Anderson posted a career-high 27 goals and 47 points in 82 games last year, but had only one goal and four points in 26 games prior to the injury this season.

He is scheduled to be a restricted free agent in July after carrying a cap hit of $1.85 million this season.

The Blue Jackets have dealt with numerous injuries this season and are currently without Cam Atkinson, Brandon Dubinsky, Seth Jones, Alexander Wennberg, Ryan Murray, Alexandre Texier and Dean Kukan, in addition to Anderson.

Columbus currently sits in the final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference with a two point lead over the Carolina Hurricanes, who have three games in hand.