The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed goaltender Daniil Tarasov to a three-year, $3.15 million contract extension through the 2024-25 season.

Tarasov, 23, recorded a .937 save percentage and a 2.40 goals-against average in four games with Columbus in 2021-22. In 11 appearances with the AHL's Cleveland Monsters, he went 5-3-3 with a 3.06 GAA and .893 save percentage. He missed the final 52 games of the season due to a hip injury suffered on Jan. 1.

A third-round pick (86th overall) by Columbus at 2017 NHL Draft, he helped Russia win bronze at the 2019 World Juniors.

"Daniil is a big, athletic goaltender who exhibits great poise and calmness in net," said Blue Jackets general manager Jarmo Kekalainen. "We were very impressed with his play last season before he was injured and are excited to see him continue to develop and grow in the years ahead."