34m ago
Jackets sign G Korpisalo to contract extension
The Columbus Blue Jackets have re-signed pending unrestricted free agent goalie Joonas Korpisalo to a one-year contract extension for the 2022-23 season.
TSN.ca Staff
The 28-year-old posted a 7-11 record with a 4.15 goals-against average and a .877 save percentage over 22 games this past season with the Jackets, his seventh campaign in the NHL with the organization.
The Blue Jackets selected Korpisalo, a native of Finland, in the third-round of the 20212 NHL Entry Draft.