Kent Johnson's arrival in the NHL is imminent.

The Columbus Blue Jackets announced the signing of the Michigan standout forward to a three-year, entry-level deal on Friday. The fifth overall pick in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft will join the team on Monday.

"Kent Johnson is a remarkable young man both on and off the ice," Blue Jackets general manager Jarmo Kekalainen said in a statement. "He is a highly-skilled and creative player who can bring you out of your seat whenever he's on the ice. We're thrilled that he is taking the next step in his career and look forward to his growth and contributions as a Blue Jacket for years to come."

A native of Port Moody, BC, Johnson appeared in 58 games over two seasons for the Wolverines, scoring 17 goals and adding 47 assists.

The 19-year-old Johnson's collegiate career ended on Thursday night when Michigan fell 3-2 to Denver in overtime in the Frozen Four.

Internationally, Johnson represented Canada at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, appearing in five games, where he scored a goal and tallied three points.

Johnson could make his NHL debut on Wednesday night when the Blue Jackets host the Montreal Canadiens.