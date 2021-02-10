Tortorella on Laine benching: 'We are by it! ...I'm not speaking on this subject anymore'

Columbus Blue Jackets forward Patrik Laine said on Wednesday that he deserved to be benched during Monday night's 3-2 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes, but also that he and the rest of the team have moved on from that game.

Laine has just 11:14 of ice-time on Monday and head coach John Tortorella didn't use the recently acquired 22-year-old winger at all during the third period.

On Tuesday, The Athletic reported that Laine "verbally disrespected" a member of the Columbus coaching staff that led to the former Winnipeg Jets' sniper's benching.

#CBJ Patrik Laine:



"We've moved on," Laine told reporters on Wednesday ahead of a Thursday meeting with the Chicago Blackhawks. "We've talked about it. It's gonna stay in the room. All good now. Sometimes you say things you don't want to say. We've talked about it and moved on."

The second overall pick in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft, Laine, along with Jack Roslovic, was dealt to the Blue Jackets last month in exchange for Pierre-Luc Dubois, a player who had also been notably benched by Tortorella this season.

In four games with the Blue Jackets thus far in 2021, Laine has three goals.