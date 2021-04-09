Columbus Blue Jackets' defenceman Zach Werenski is scheduled to undergo surgery to repair an abdominal hernia and will miss the rest of the season, according to The Athletic's Aaron Portzline.

The 23-year-old played over 23 minutes and scored a goal in Thursday's loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

In 35 games this season, Werenski has recorded seven goals and 13 assists.

The Blue Jackets sit seventh in the Central Division with 38 points and a 15-19-8 record this season.