TSN is gearing up to deliver comprehensive court coverage of the tennis seasons’ first Grand Slam event – the 2018 Australian Open!

Headlined by top men’s and women’s competitors, and a contingent of Canadian stars including Milos Raonic, Denis Shapovalov, and Genie Bouchard, TSN’s coverage begins with the First Round on Sunday, Jan. 14 at 7 p.m. ET on TSN.

Hosted by Mark Roe, TSN’s multi-court broadcasts of the AUSTRALIAN OPEN feature live coverage of multiple matches airing simultaneously, as well as post-match reports, analysis, news conferences, and highlights throughout the day. Fans can visit TSN.ca/AussieOpen for a daily lineup of matches that will be featured in TSN’s live multi-court AUSTRALIAN OPEN coverage and follow @TSNTennis for daily match and schedule updates and breaking news.

TSN subscribers can access live streaming and on-demand viewing of the network’s exclusive live coverage of the AUSTRALIAN OPEN via TSN.ca/Live and the TSN GO app, which also feature breaking news, highlights, scores, and video analysis. French-language coverage of the AUSTRALIAN OPEN is available on RDS.

Fans can look forward to watching a roster of the top tennis stars throughout the 2018 AUSTRALIAN OPEN, including: the men’s field features World #1-ranked Rafael Nadal, defending champion and World #2-ranked Roger Federer, and 12-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokvoic, as well as Canada’s Milos Raonic and Denis Shapovalov. The women’s field features Canada’s Genie Bouchard, who competes against World #1-ranked Simona Halep, and defending women’s singles champion Jelena Ostapenko.

As Canada’s undisputed home of the biggest tennis events, TSN delivers extensive coverage throughout the season, with the ATP 1000 and 500 events, and every Grand Slam major, beginning with this weekend’s AUSTRALIAN OPEN, and continuing with the FRENCH OPEN, WIMBLEDON, and the US OPEN.