Comrie, Moose escape with win over Senators in home opener

WINNIPEG — Eric Comrie made 30 saves and Mason Appleton score the game-winning goal early in the third period as the Manitoba Moose escaped with a 2-1 win over the Belleville Senators in American Hockey League action Friday.

Seth Griffith opened the scoring in the first period of the Manitoba's (1-2-0) home opener and assisted on Appleton's tally. He broke in off the wing and fired home a wrister glove-side on Belleville's Mike McKenna.

Rudolfs Balcers scored the tying goal for the Senators (0-2-0) at 16:04 in the second period.

Appleton put away a rebound on the power play at 4:46 of the final frame to seal the victory for Manitoba.

McKenna made 28 saves in the loss.

Belleville was scoreless in six power-play chances, while Manitoba was 1 for 4 with the man advantage.