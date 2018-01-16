Dreger: There has been far more good than bad for Maple Leafs this season

Nikita Soshnikov returned to Toronto Maple Leafs practice Tuesday for the first time since being placed on IR last month, with head coach Mike Babcock saying the winger will be sent to the Toronto Marlies for a conditioning stint once he's ready for game action.

Mike Babcock said the #Leafs will definitely explore a conditioning stint option for Nikita Soshnikov, to get him going again before he returns to the lineup. Babcock said he hadn't talked to Lou about it all yet, but they'd figure it out here at some point. — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) January 16, 2018

Soshnikov suffered a lower-body injury in early December, and has been on IR since. The 24-year-old Russian has played in just three games for the Leafs this season, but had five goals and seven assists in 14 games for the Marlies.

Soshnikov was originally recalled by the Leafs because he reportedly had a clause in his contract that allowed him to return to Russia if he wasn't in the NHL by November 14. He has since hit the 70 career games mark and is waiver eligible.