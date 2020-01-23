Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid appears to be on pace to claim his second career Hart Trophy as he was named the winner of the award in the Professional Hockey Writers Association's mid-season awards on Thursday.

McDavid currently leads the NHL with 76 points through 49 games, one more than teammate Leon Draisaitl, who did not place in the top three in the PHWA vote.

Colorado Avalanche centre Nathan MacKinnon, who sits four points back of McDavid, came second in the vote, while NHL goal leader David Pastrnak (37 goals, 70 points in 51 games this season) placed third.

McDavid's mid-season results appear to bode well for him as he chases his first Hart Trophy since 2017. Six of the eight players voted as mid-season traditional award winners last year went on to win their respective awards in June.

“We’re proud of the work our members put in throughout the entire season, crunching numbers, following trends and speaking to sources to gather the best ballot possible,” PHWA president Frank Seravalli said. “The Midseason Awards are the latest example of that, beginning an independent evaluation process in January that won’t conclude until early April when the real ballots are returned.”

Washington Capitals defenceman John Carlson was named the mid-season winner of the Norris Trophy. Carlson currently sits 10th in the NHL in points with 60, 12 more than any other defenceman.

Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck was voted the mid-season Vezina winner after starting the year with a 21-16-4 record, a .917 save percentage and a 2.74 goals-against average.

Vancouver Canucks defenceman Quinn Hughes finished second in Calder Trophy voting behind Colorado Avalanche blueliner Cale Makar. Makar leads all rookies with 37 points this season, though Hughes trails him by just three points.

Toronto Maple Leafs winger William Nylander was named Comeback Player of the Year in the mid-season vote. Nylander has 22 goals and 43 points in 49 games this season after posting seven goals and 27 points in 54 games a year ago.

The full results for the mid-season voting are as follows:

Hart Trophy - to the player adjudged to be most valuable to his team.

1. Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

2. Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche

3. David Pastrnak, Boston Bruins

Norris Trophy - to the defenceman who demonstrates the greatest all-round ability in the position.

1. John Carlson, Washington Capitals

2. Roman Josi, Nashville Predators

3. Dougie Hamilton, Carolina Hurricanes

Selke Trophy - to the forward who best excels in the defensive aspects of the game.

1. Sean Couturier, Philadelphia Flyers

2. Patrice Bergeron, Boston Bruins

3. Ryan O’Reilly, St. Louis Blues

Calder Trophy - to the player selected as the most proficient in his first year of competition.

1. Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche

2. Quinn Hughes, Vancouver Canucks

3. Victor Olofsson, Buffalo Sabres

Lady Byng Trophy - to the player adjudged to have exhibited the best type of sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct combined with a high standard of playing ability.

1. Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche

2. Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs

3. Ryan O’Reilly, St. Louis Blues

Vezina Trophy - to the goaltender adjudged to be the best at his position.

1. Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg Jets

2. Ben Bishop, Dallas Stars

3. Darcy Kuemper, Arizona Coyotes

Jack Adams Award - to the coach adjudged to have contributed the most to his team's success.

1. Mike Sullivan, Pittsburgh Penguins

2. John Tortorella, Columbus Blue Jackets

3. Craig Berube, St. Louis Blues

Jim Gregory GM of the Year Award - to the General Manager adjusted to have contributed most to his team's success.

1. Joe Sakic, Colorado Avalanche

2. John Chayka, Arizona Coyotes

3. Doug Armstrong, St. Louis Blues

Rod Langway Award - to the defenceman who best excels in the defensive aspect of the game.

1. Jaccob Slavin, Carolina Hurricanes

2. Victor Hedman, Tampa Bay Lightning

3. Roman Josi, Nashville Predators

Comeback Player of the Year Award - to the player who returned to a previous high level of performance that was interrupted by subpar play, long-term injury or major illness.

1. William Nylander, Toronto Maple Leafs

2. Anthony Duclair, Ottawa Senators

3. Max Pacioretty, Vegas Golden Knights