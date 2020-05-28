Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid says if his team played in their home city as one of two hubs for the NHL's Return To Play, that it would 'probably not' be a major advantage.

"It's gonna feel weird in that building no matter where you play, no matter if you've played there a hundred times, it doesn't matter if you've never played there," McDavid told reporters via teleconference. "The building is going to feel weird with no fans being in there and what not so I would say probably not, that's just my opinion."

The Edmonton Oilers, together with the Province of Alberta and City of Edmonton, were one of several destinations listed by the league as candidates to become one of two NHL hub cities if the season resumes. The Oilers' pitch included a lifestyle presentation to the league, according to a report from TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.

The NHL announced on Tuesday its intention to resume its season with a 24-team format. The regular season was paused on March 12 because of the coronavirus pandemic, one day after Rudy Gobert of the NBA’s Utah Jazz tested positive for COVID-19 and began a domino effect that brought the sports world to a halt.