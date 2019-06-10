1h ago
McDavid, Tavares among NHLPA reps at Competition Committee meeting
TSN.ca Staff
Connor McDavid and John Tavares are among the players that will represent the NHLPA at Tuesday's Competition Committee meeting in Toronto.
Along with the Edmonton Oilers and Toronto Maple Leafs stars, the Players Association will be represented by Leafs defenceman Ron Hainsey, Winnipeg Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck, and Philadelphia Flyers forward James van Riemsdyk.
The competition committee meeting is expected to discuss expanded video review.