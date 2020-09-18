Contract talks between the St. Louis Blues and captain Alex Pietrangelo have broken off with the front office advising the veteran defenceman to pursue unrestricted free agency next month, according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.

The 30-year-old is in the final year of a seven-year, $45.5 million contract signed with the Blues in 2013.

Dreger adds that he spoke to Pietrangelo on Friday night and the player said that talks haven’t gone the way both sides were hoping and, unless something changes, it’s in the best interests for both to see what the market looks like on October 9th.

Pietrangelo scored a career-high 16 goals and added 36 assists over 70 games with the Blues in 2019-20, his 12th season with the franchise. He added one goal and five assists over nine playoff games in the Edmonton bubble.

St. Louis selected the King City, Ont., native fourth overall in the 2008 NHL Entry Draft. Over 758 career games with the Blues, Pietrangelo has 109 goals and 341 assists for 450 points. He also has 51 points in 92 playoff games, leading the franchise to their first Stanley Cup title last season.

NHL free agency starts on Oct. 9.