Canada's Corey Conners is making a charge at the 2021 Open Championship on Sunday.

After the Canadian opened with back-to-back bogeys to open his round, a birdie on the sixth, and an eagle on the seventh has catapulted him up the leaderboard and in contention to win the 149th Open Championship.

Fellow Canuck Mackenzie Hughes is holding his own on Sunday as well.

Below is a recap of their afternoon's on the course.

Leaderboard: 1. Collin Morikawa -12, 2. Louis Oosthuizen -10, 3. Jordan Spieth -9

Canadians in the field:

T4. Corey Conners -8 (8)

T8. Mackenzie Hughes -7 (8)

11:10

After missing the green with his approach shot, Conners is unable to get up-and-down and bogies the par-4 eighth hole and falls into a tie for fourth at -8.

Hughes cards a par on the ninth and finishes his front-nine with an Even 35. He sits tied for seventh at -7 and is five shots off the lead.