By the Numbers: Leafs vs. Habs Game 7

Corey Perry scored for the Montreal Canadiens on the power play as they push their Game 7 lead over the Toronto Maple Leafs to 2-0 in the second period.

The goal came off a penalty from Pierre Engvall with just over four minutes left in the second period.

Brendan Gallagher opened the scoring earlier in the second period as he beat Jack Campbell five-hole with a wrist shot for his first point of the playoffs.

Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe made a significant lineup change prior to puck drop, dropping forward Nick Foligno to the fourth line. Ramus Sandin drew into the lineup while Jake Muzzin sits with a groin injury.

Game 7 at Scotiabank Arena is taking place in front of 500 vaccinated Ontario healthcare workers.

The winner will go on to play the Winnipeg Jets in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.