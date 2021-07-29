The old adage is if you can't beat, join 'em and Corey Perry is doing just that.

Kevin Weekes reports the veteran winger has signed a two-year deal with the Tampa Bay Lightning, the team that beat his Montreal Canadiens in the Stanley Cup Final.

Perry was also a member of the Dallas Stars team that reached the 2020 Stanley Cup Final where they, too, fell to the Lightning.

Perry, 36, signed a one-year $750,000 contract with the Habs last season and tallied nine goals and 12 assists in 49 regular season games.

He was a big part of the Canadiens’ run to their first Final in 28 years, scoring four goals and adding six assists in 22 playoff games.

The 2011 Hart Trophy winner, Perry was drafted by the Anaheim Ducks 28th overall in 2003 and has registered 386 goals and 432 assists in 1,094 career games with the Ducks, Canadiens, and Stars.

