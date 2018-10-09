LAS VEGAS — Daniel Cormier is set to defend his UFC heavyweight championship against Derrick Lewis at UFC 230 on Nov. 3 at Madison Square Garden.

NYC, we have your MAIN EVENT!



The HW strap is on the line as 🏆🏆 @DC_MMA faces off against @TheBeast_UFC at #UFC230. pic.twitter.com/Ltvka3j4H6 — UFC (@ufc) October 9, 2018

Lewis has won nine of his last 10 bouts and will fight just weeks after he defeated Alexander Volkov at UFC 229 last weekend in Las Vegas. Cormier (21-1) is UFC's light heavyweight and heavyweight champion and hoped to fight Brock Lesnar next year. But UFC was short on star power at a venue where some of the biggest stars have fought since mixed martial arts was legalized in New York two years ago and pressed Lewis and Cormier into service.

UFC is trying to move on from the brawls that broke out after the Conor McGregor-Khabib Nurmagomedov fight in Las Vegas and put the promotion's buzz back on a better main event for its next major card.

I asked Dana White via text if this means he'll move Valentina Shevchenko back to Toronto, against Joanna Jedrzejczyk. He responded "yes." — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) October 9, 2018

UFC President Dana White told ESPN that Valentina Shevchenko vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk will remain on the next pay-per-view event in Toronto.

Nate Diaz and Dustin Poirier are still on for their scheduled lightweight fight at UFC 230.