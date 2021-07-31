Lillard or Porzingis? The best trade scenarios for Ben Simmons

The Detroit Pistons are waiving Canadian point guard Cory Joseph, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

The Detroit Pistons are waiving guard Cory Joseph and F/G Deividas Sirvydis, sources tell me and @JLEdwardsIII. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 31, 2021

The Toronto native split last season between the Sacramento Kings and Pistons, appearing in 63 total games and averaging 8.2 points and 3.4 assists per game.

Joseph has also spent time with the San Antonio Spurs, Toronto Raptors and Indiana Pacers over the course of his 10-year NBA career.

The 29-year-old averages 7.0 points and 2.9 assists per game in 663 regular season contests.

Detroit is also waiving forward Deividas Sirvydis, Charania adds.