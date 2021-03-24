The National Hockey League's Trade Deadline is on Monday, April 12 and teams will be making decisions on whether to buy or sell and decide which players can make the biggest difference and hold the greatest value. Check out the latest trade rumours and speculation from around the NHL beat.



Making Changes?

The Arizona Coyotes sit just four points back of the St. Louis Blues for the final playoff spot in the West Division, but it appears general manager Bill Armstrong is up for some change in the desert.

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger said Tuesday on Insider Trading that Armstrong is open to anything that improves the Coyotes' long-term outlook.

"Yeah, I don’t think he wants to use the word rebuild, but he wants to make some changes. And perhaps some significant changes," Dreger said. "Not a fire sale for the Arizona Coyotes, just a strong appetite for different. And we’re potentially talking about core players. It’s not going to be easy, most, if not all, of this probably isn’t going to get done between now and the trade deadline.

"It’ll drift into the off-season, but the Arizona Coyotes, for obvious reasons, are looking for long-term improvement and willing to discuss just about anything on the trade front."

Defenceman Alex Goligoski is currently the only member of the team on the TSN Trade Bait Board, listed at No. 9. They also have seven other pending unrestricted free agents, including goaltender Darcy Kuemper.

TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Frank Seravalli said Tuesday that Kuemper, who's been sidelined since March 8, will return to the team's lineup before the deadline. Signed at a cap hit of $4.5 million, the 30-year-old has a 7-7-2 record with a .914 save percentage and a 2.41 goals against-average this season.



Not on the Block

Rob Rossi of The Athletic reports the Pittsburgh Penguins are not shopping Marcus Pettersson, but the defenceman is not off-limits either.

The 24-year-old has one goal and three points in 23 games this season after scoring two goals and posting 22 points in 69 games last season.

Rossi notes the Penguins are weary of giving up their defensive depth ahead of their playoff run.

Pittsburgh currently sits third in the East Division with a 19-11-2 record.



The Price for Ekholm

Listed at No. 1 on the Trade Bait Board, it appears Nashville Predators defenceman Mattias Ekholm won't come cheap if he's moved over the next three weeks.

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun said Tuesday the Predators are looking a for a three-asset package in return for the 30-year-old.

NHL: Red Wings 0, Predators 2 Mikael Granlund, who has been subject to trade rumours, scored his sixth of the season, and Juuse Saros was brilliant, making 31 saves for his first shutout of the season as the Predators blanked the Red Wings.

"And keeping with the Predators, obviously the big name on the Trade Bait List from the Predators remains Mattias Ekholm, the most talented defenceman on the market," LeBrun explained on Insider Trading. "And he doesn’t come cheap according to people around the league that I’ve talked to over the last couple of days. It is a three-asset ask to get in on the bidding for Ekholm, which is a first-round pick, an elite prospect and a third asset which can take on different forms.

"That’s a lot, and part of that is that the Nashville Predators don’t have to trade Mattias Ekholm at this deadline. He’s signed through next season and really, there’s also the internal debate for Nashville; is their best offer at this deadline when contending teams believe they can get Ekholm for two playoff runs, or is it after the July expansion draft when teams who are interested in him no longer have to worry about their protection issues. So, a lot to consider here for Ekholm and the Predators closing in on April 12."

Ekholm has five goals and 14 points in 26 games this season while averaging 22:46 of ice time.

The Predators also have pending unrestricted free agent Mikael Granlund drawing interest ahead of the deadline, with Seravalli reporting that the Toronto Maple Leafs are making him their primary target. Granlund, No. 7 on the Trade Bait Board, has six goals and 12 points in 29 games this season. He carries a $3.75 million cap hit on the one-year deal he signed in December.