The National Hockey League's Trade Deadline is on Monday, Feb. 24, and teams will be making decisions on whether to buy or sell and decide which players can make the biggest difference and hold the greatest value. Check out the latest trade rumours and speculation from around the NHL beat.

Could the Islanders add a winger?

Larry Brooks of the New York Post speculates what it would take for the New York Islanders to acquire winger Kyle Palmieri from the division-rival New Jersey Devils. And in one potential trade offer, Brooks adds Devils winger Blake Coleman in the mix.

"Oliver Wahlstrom? Well, maybe the Devils would like to toss Blake Coleman into the mix, then. The Islanders could add Josh Ho-Sang."

Brooks also wonders whether the Devils, under interim GM Tom Fitzgerald and Martin Brodeur, would trade either of the two wingers.

In 50 games for the Devils this season, Palmieri has 20 goals and 17 assists. Coleman has 21 goals and 10 assists in 54 games.