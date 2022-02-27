The NHL's Mar. 21 Trade Deadline is approaching and teams are making decisions on whether to buy, sell and decide which players can make the biggest difference and hold the greatest value. Check out today's trade rumours and speculation from around the NHL beat.

Low-cost help on the blueline?

Zdeno Chara made NHL history Thursday night when he became the NHL’s all-time leader in regular season games played by a defenceman with 1,652.

At 44 years of age, Chara is far from the form that made him a seven-time All-Star and 2009 Norris Trophy winner, but he could still have enough left in the tank to draw eyes leading up to the March 21 trade deadline, according to The Athletic’s Eric Duhatschek.

Duhatschek writes that Chara will be seen as a “low-cost add” and will likely only garner a “minimal ask” from the New York Islanders, who enter play Sunday sixth in the Metropolitan Division at 19-21-8 for 46 points.

Duhatschek notes that the 6-foot-9 defenceman is seen as physically imposing and can kill penalties and create space for his teammates. Chara is only making $750,000 this season and is set to become a free agent this summer, making him easy to be moved to a contender as a rental.

This is Chara’s 24th season in the NHL. After beginning his career with the Islanders, Chara spent five seasons with the Ottawa Senators before moving onto the Boston Bruins for a 14-year tenure. He signed with the Washington Capitals on a one-year deal for the 2020-21 season before re-joining the Isles this past October.

He has zero goals and eight assists while averaging 18:06 of ice time per game.

Judging Laine’s availability

Right in front of the Islanders in the Metropolitan standings are the Columbus Blue Jackets. At 27-24-1, their record might be considerably better than the Islanders, but the Jackets are still on the outside looking in at the moment when it comes to the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

With Patrik Laine due what could be a sizable contract this summer in free agency, might general manager Jarmo Kekalainen look to deal the Finnish winger?

“I just don’t see it,” Duhatschek wrote, noting Laine’s name has come up in trade speculation.

The 23-year-old was acquired just over a year ago from the Winnipeg Jets along with forward Jack Roslovic in exchange for Pierre-Luc Dubois and a third-round pick in 2022. After a 21-point first season in 2020-21, Laine has rebounded in a big way, scoring 19 goals and adding 17 assists while averaging 18:15 of ice time in 33 games so far this year.

Duhatschek notes it will be pricey to get Laine signed to a long-term extension but given his age and track record as a goal-scorer (169 goals in 384 career games), it would be hard to see the winger on the move in another deal.