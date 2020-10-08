Who's interested in Hall and what will it cost?

Arizona Coyotes general manager Bill Armstrong told the media on Wednesday that the team will not re-sign pending unrestricted free agent forward Taylor Hall.

During a post-draft press conference, Armstrong said that he had spoken to Hall’s agent Darren Ferris and that the parting is mutual between the player and the team.

"He just at this point in time, wouldn’t be a good fit for the Coyotes and the direction that we’re moving and I think his agent was always aware of that,” Armstrong told the media. "We like him, we think he's a good person, we thanked him for his time here, through his agent, and we've kinda moved on."

Hall appeared in 35 regular season games for the Coyotes, after they acquired him in a December 16 deal with the New Jersey Devils, posting 10 goals and 17 assists.

The 28-year-old was selected first overall in the 2010 Entry Draft by the Edmonton Oilers and spent the first six seasons of his NHL career there before he was dealt to the Devils.

Hall captured the Hart Trophy as NHL MVP during the 2017-18 season as a member of the Devils.