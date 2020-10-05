Columnist image
Craig Button

TSN Director of Scouting

|Archive

With the 2020 NHL Draft finally getting under way on Tuesday, we take one last last look at Craig's List with a few changes in our final edition.

There are no adjustments to the Top 3, with Rimouski's Alexis Lafreniere, German centre Tim Stutzle and Sudbury Wolves centre Quinton Byfield leading off.

Erie Otters blueliner Jamie Drysdale moves up one spot to No. 4. Drysdale has all the makings of a No. 1 defenceman in the NHL and that gets the nod over a top-line left winger – which Saginaw forward Cole Perfetti (No. 5) will undoubtedly be.

Also moving up a spot to No. 6 is Russian netminder Yaroslav Askarov. His physical attributes, ability to read the play and composure will make him an elite No. 1 franchise goaltender like Carey Price.

Portland Winterhawks centre Seth Jarvis goes up 10 spots from No. 23 to No. 13. With 42 goals and 98 points last season, his playing style reminds me of Stanley Cup champion Brayden Point of the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Two other forwards moving up in the Top 31 are Brendan Brisson of the USHL’s Chicago Steel (up four to No. 18) and Brandon’s Ridly Greig (up five to No. 25). Brisson plays with a determined approach and his sense of the game, its situations and his skills, make for a complete No. 2 centre in the mould of Pierre-Luc Dubois.

Greig, who scored 26 goals and tallied 60 points last season, is an edgy, two-way centre much like Nazem Kadri of the Colorado Avalanche.

Moving into the Top 31 are forward Jan Mysak of the Hamilton Bulldogs, German winger John-Jason Peterka and Sarnia Sting winger Jacob Perreault.

Swedish defenceman Helge Grans, a steady, two-way defender in the mould of Vancouver Canucks blueliner Chris Tanev, makes the biggest jump on the list from No. 69 to No. 35. Grans, who had 27 points in 27 games with Malmo last season, reads the play well both defensively and offensively, with an efficiency that’s not flashy but is highly effective.

 

Craig's List - Final Edition

 
RK Player Team POS HT WT GP G P
1 Alexis Lafreniere Rimouski (QMJHL) LW 6'1 192 52 35 112
2 Tim Stutzle Mannheim (DEL) C/LW 6'1 187 41 7 34
3 Quinton Byfield Sudbury (OHL) C 6'4 ¼ 215 45 32 82
4 Jamie Drysdale Erie (OHL) D 5'11 172 49 9 47
5 Cole Perfetti Saginaw (OHL) C/LW 5'10 ¼ 177 61 37 111
6 Yaroslav Askarov St. Petersburg (VHL) G 6'3 176 18 2.45 .920
7 Jack Quinn Ottawa (OHL) RW 6'0 179 38 52 89
8 Marco Rossi Ottawa (OHL) C 5'8 ¼ 170 56 39 120
9 Lucas Raymond Frölunda (SHL) RW 5'11 170 33 4 10
10 Hendrix Lapierre Chicoutimi (QMJHL) C 5'11 ½ 179 19 2 17
11 Jake Sanderson USA NTDP (USHL) D 6'0 ¾ 170 47 7 29
12 Connor Zary Kamloops (WHL) C 5'11 ¾ 173 57 38 86
13 Seth Jarvis Portland (WHL) C 5'9 ½ 174 58 42 98
14 Dylan Holloway Wisconsin (NCAA) C/LW 6'0 ½ 192 35 8 17
15 Alexander Holtz Djurgårdens (SHL) LW 5'11 ½ 192 35 9 16
16 Tyson Foerster Barrie (OHL) RW 6'1 ¼ 194 62 36 80
17 Dawson Mercer Chicoutimi (QMJHL) C/RW 6'0 181 42 24 60
18 Brendan Brisson Chicago (USHL) C 5'11 ¼ 177 45 24 59
19 Anton Lundell HIFK (SM Liiga) C 6'1 185 44 10 28
20 William Wallinder  MoDo (SWE J20) D 6'4 191 37 5 24
21 Rodion Amirov Ufa (KHL) LW 6'0 167 17 10 22
22 Jeremie Poirier Saint John (QMJHL) D 6'0 ¼ 199 64 20 53
23 Kaiden Guhle Prince Albert (WHL) D 6'2 ½ 186 64 11 40
24 Braden Schneider Brandon (WHL) D 6'2 208 60 7 42
25 Ridly Greig Brandon (WHL) C 5'11 160 56 26 60
26 Jan Mysak Hamilton (OHL) C/LW 5'10 ½ 180 22 15 25
27 Daniel Torgersson Frolunda (SWE J20) LW 6'2 ¾ 199 39 26 44
28 John-Jason Peterka Munich (DEL) LW 5'11 192 42 7 11
29 Mavrik Bourque Shawinigan (QMJHL) C 5'10 165 49 29 71
30 Jacob Perreault Sarnia (OHL) RW 5'11 200 57 39 70
31 Shakir Mukhamadullin Ufa (MHL) D 6'3 ½ 178 13 2 10
                 
32 Eemil Viro Turku (SM Liiga) D 5'11 ½ 165 29 0 3
33 Lukas Reichel Berlin (DEL) LW 6'0 170 42 12 24
34 Thomas Bordeleau USA NTDP (USHL) C 5'9 ¼ 179 47 16 46
35 Helge Grans Malmo (SWE J20) D 6'2 ½ 206 27 4 27
36 Roby Jarventie Koovee (Mestis) LW 6'2¼ 184 36 23 38
37 Ozzy Wiesblatt Prince Albert (WHL) RW 5'9 ¾ 183 64 25 70
38 Sam Colangelo Chicago (USHL) RW 6'2 205 44 28 58
39 Luke Evangelista London (OHL) RW 5'11 ¼ 172 62 23 61
40 Justin Barron Halifax (QMJHL) D 6'1 ½ 195 34 4 19
41 Martin Chromiak Kingston (OHL) RW/LW 5'11 ½ 187 36 23 38
42 Justin Sourdif Vancouver (WHL) C/RW 5'10 ¾ 173 57 26 54
43 Marat Khusnutdinov St. Petersburg (MHL) C/LW 5'11 176 44 13 38
44 Evan Vierling Barrie (OHL) C 6'0 ¼ 167 43 14 44
45 Yan Kuznetsov Connecticut (NCAA) D 6'3 ¾ 207 34 2 11
46 Ty Smilanic USA NTDP (USHL) C/LW 6'0 ¾ 167 34 7 22
47 Topi Niemela Karpat (SM Liiga) D 5'10 ½ 156 43 1 7
48 Jake Neighbours Edmonton (WHL) LW 5'11 ½ 197 64 23 70
49 Ryan O'Rourke Sault Ste. Marie (OHL) D 6'0 173 54 7 37
50 Daniil Gushchin Muskegon (USHL) LW/RW 5'9 167 42 22 47
51 Vasili Ponomaryov Shawinigan (QMJHL) C 6'0 180 57 18 49
52 Carter Savoie Sherwood Park (AJHL) LW 5'9 192 54 53 99
53 Emil Heineman Leksands (SWE J20) LW 6'1 185 29 26 41
54 Lukas Cormier Charlottetown (QMJHL) D 5'9 ¼ 167 44 6 36
55 Tyler Tullio Oshawa (OHL) RW 5'10 165 62 27 66
56 Alexander Pashin Ufa (MHL) RW 5'8 154 37 17 39
57 Dmitri Zlodeyev Moscow (MHL) C 5'11 185 42 12 28
58 Luke Tuch USA NTDP (USHL) LW 6'1 197 47 15 30
59 Yegor Chinakhov Omskie (MHL) RW 6'0 178 56 27 69
60 Zion Nybeck HV71 (SWE J20) LW/RW 5'6 ½ 182 42 27 66
61 Devon Levi Carleton Place (CCHL) G 6'0 184 37 1.47 .941
62 Noel Gunler Lulea (SHL) RW 6'0 ½ 170 45 4 13
                 
63 Egor Sokolov Cape Breton (QMJHL) LW 6'4 ¼ 235 52 46 92
64 Emil Andrae HV71 (SWE J20) D 5'8 ½ 181 40 11 38
65 Roni Hirvonen Assat (SM Liiga) C 5'9 164 52 5 16
66 Theodor Niederbach Frolunda (SWE J20) C 5'11 172 40 15 48
67 Jacob Truscott USA NTDP (USHL) D 6'0 ½ 172 47 5 21
68 Joni Jurmo Jokerit Jr. (SM Liiga Jr.) D 6'3 190 43 5 28
69 Kasper Simontaval Tapparra Jr. (SM Liiga Jr.) RW 5'9 177 48 25 57
70 Sean Farrell Chicago (USHL) LW 5'8 ¼ 175 44 15 56
71 Zayde Wisdom Kingston (OHL) RW 5'10 ½ 195 62 29 59
72 Will Cranley Ottawa (OHL) G 6'3 ½ 183 21 2.81 .894
73 Jack Finley Spokane (WHL) C 6'05¾ 213 61 19 57
74 Thimo Nickl Drummondville (QMJHL) D 6'2¼ 176 50 10 39
75 Nico Daws Guelph (OHL) G 6'3 ½ 202 38 2.48 .924
76 Drew Commesso USA NTDP (USHL) G 6'2 180 30 2.05 .920
77 Pavel Tyutnev Yaroslavl (MHL) RW 5'10 185 36 13 22
78 Ethan Cardwell Barrie (OHL) RW 5'10 ¾ 180 63 23 47
79 Pavel Gogolev Guelph (OHL) LW 6'0 ¾ 181 63 45 96
80 Ivan Didkovsky Moscow (MHL) LW 5'11 187 37 20 33
81 Ilya Mironov Yaroslavl (MHL) D 6'3 205 54 2 14
82 Tristen Robins Saskatoon (WHL) RW 5'10 ¼ 176 62 33 73
83 Trevor Kuntar Youngstown (USHL) C 6'0 202 44 28 53
84 Zachary Uens Merrimack (NCAA) D 6'1 180 34 4 18
85 Alec Belanger Ottawa (OHL) LW 6'0 192 61 10 32
86 Brandon Coe North Bay (OHL) RW 6'3 191 60 25 57
87 Oliver Okuliar Lethbridge (WHL) LW 6'0 ¾ 181 55 33 68
88 Samuel Hlavaj Sherbrooke (QMJHL) G 6'3 ½ 216 39 2.25 .915
89 Samuel Knazko Turku (SM Liiga Jr.) D 6'0 ½ 191 48 7 28
90 Daemon Hunt Moose Jaw (WHL) D 6'0 198 28 0 15
91 Cross Hanas Portland (WHL) LW 6'0 ½ 167 60 22 49
92 Connor McClennon Winnipeg (WHL) RW 5'7 ¾ 163 42 21 49
93 Tyler Kleven USA NTDP (USHL) D 6'3 ½ 190 45 2 12
                 
94 Will Cuylle Windsor (OHL) LW 6'2 ½ 204 62 22 42
95 Gunnarwolfe Fontaine Chicago (USHL) LW 5'8 ½ 174 45 26 57
96 Jean-Luc Foudy Windsor (OHL) RW 5'11 ½ 172 59 15 43
97 Brett Berard USA NTDP (USHL) LW 5'8 ½ 152 41 16 34
98 William Dufour Drummondville (QMJHL) RW 6'2 ½ 195 59 28 55
99 Jack Thompson Sudbury (OHL) D 6'0 180 63 13 32
100 Mathieu De St. Phalle Chicago (USHL) RW 5'8 ½ 160 49 30 60
101 Alex Laferriere Des Moines (USHL) RW 5'11 ¾ 173 42 19 45
102 Brock Faber USA NTDP (USHL) D 5'11 ½ 193 46 3 12
103 Ruben Rafkin Windsor (OHL) D 5'11 ¼ 190 59 4 31
104 William Villeneuve Saint John (QMJHL) D 6'1 175 64 9 58
105 Michael Benning Sherwood Park (AJHL) D 5'8 ¾ 177 54 12 75
106 Mitchell Miller Tri-City (USHL) D 5'10 180 44 8 33
107 Ryder Rolston Waterloo (USHL) RW 6'0 ¾ 175 42 16 33
108 Luke Reid Chicago (USHL) D 5'11 ½ 190 45 2 19
109 Charlie Desroches Saint John (QMJHL) D 5'10 170 64 5 33
110 Kasper Puutio Everett (WHL) D 5'11 ¼ 180 56 5 28
111 Maksim Berezkin Yaroslavl (MHL) LW 6'2 201 51 25 54
112 Christoffer Sedoff Red Deer (WHL) D 6'1 ½ 193 61 5 19
113 Mitchell Hoelscher Ottawa (OHL) C 5'11 166 62 34 76
114 Dylan Peterson USA NTDP (USHL) C 6'4 ¼ 192 45 8 25
115 Donovan Sebrango Kitchener (OHL) D 6'0 ½ 184 56 6 30
116 Joonas Oden KooKoo (SM Liiga) RW 6'0 183 41 6 11
117 Ilya Usau Prince Albert (WHL) C 6'0 182 58 22 52
 

 