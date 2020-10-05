Craig's List: Drysdale, Askarov move up in final edition A future No. 1 NHL defenceman and a franchise goaltender in the making move up in the Top 10 as TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button unveils his final player ranking ahead of the NHL Draft.

Craig Button TSN Director of Scouting Follow|Archive

With the 2020 NHL Draft finally getting under way on Tuesday, we take one last last look at Craig's List with a few changes in our final edition.

There are no adjustments to the Top 3, with Rimouski's Alexis Lafreniere, German centre Tim Stutzle and Sudbury Wolves centre Quinton Byfield leading off.

Erie Otters blueliner Jamie Drysdale moves up one spot to No. 4. Drysdale has all the makings of a No. 1 defenceman in the NHL and that gets the nod over a top-line left winger – which Saginaw forward Cole Perfetti (No. 5) will undoubtedly be.

Also moving up a spot to No. 6 is Russian netminder Yaroslav Askarov. His physical attributes, ability to read the play and composure will make him an elite No. 1 franchise goaltender like Carey Price.

Portland Winterhawks centre Seth Jarvis goes up 10 spots from No. 23 to No. 13. With 42 goals and 98 points last season, his playing style reminds me of Stanley Cup champion Brayden Point of the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Two other forwards moving up in the Top 31 are Brendan Brisson of the USHL’s Chicago Steel (up four to No. 18) and Brandon’s Ridly Greig (up five to No. 25). Brisson plays with a determined approach and his sense of the game, its situations and his skills, make for a complete No. 2 centre in the mould of Pierre-Luc Dubois.

Greig, who scored 26 goals and tallied 60 points last season, is an edgy, two-way centre much like Nazem Kadri of the Colorado Avalanche.

Moving into the Top 31 are forward Jan Mysak of the Hamilton Bulldogs, German winger John-Jason Peterka and Sarnia Sting winger Jacob Perreault.

Swedish defenceman Helge Grans, a steady, two-way defender in the mould of Vancouver Canucks blueliner Chris Tanev, makes the biggest jump on the list from No. 69 to No. 35. Grans, who had 27 points in 27 games with Malmo last season, reads the play well both defensively and offensively, with an efficiency that’s not flashy but is highly effective.