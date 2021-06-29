Patrick Vieira is headed back to London.

The Athletic's David Ornstein reports that the World Cup-winning midfielder and Arsenal icon is set to become manager of Crystal Palace.

The deal for the France international came about when former Borussia Dortmund manager Lucien Favre decided against taking the job at the last minute. Vieira will succeed Roy Hodgson, who stepped down at the end of last season after four years on the job.

The Selhurst Park job will be the third managerial role for Vieira. Born in Senegal and raised in northern France, Vieira spent two seasons as manager of Major League Soccer side New York City FC before returning to France with Ligue 1's Nice, where he managed for a season and a half from 2018 to 2020.

Vieira had been attached to the Toronto FC vacancy at one point last year upon the departure of Greg Vanney.

An imperious midfielder in his playing days, Vieira spent nine seasons with the Gunners, winning three Premier League titles and four FA Cups. Vieira was a member of Arsene Wenger's famed "Invincibles" side of 2003-2004 that went undefeated for the entire Premier League season.

Vieira also spent time with Milan, Juventus, Inter (with whom he won three Scudetti) and Manchester City.

Internationally, Vieira was capped 107 times by Les Bleus, winning both the 1998 World Cup and the 2000 Euro.