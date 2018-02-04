What’s more fun than watching the Super Bowl?

How about getting the chance to win BIG while watching the Super Bowl?



On Sunday, February 4, we’re giving away over $300,000 in cash and prizes! For your chance to win, watch Super Bowl LII on CTV and enter the CTV Super Bowl Watch to Win contest.



Contest Details

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY.



Contest open during CTV’s broadcast of Super Bowl LII on Feb. 4/18 (approx. 6:30 PM to 10:30 PM EST)

(“CTV’s Broadcast”) and consists of 5 separate 5-minute entry periods (each with a different keyword and prize). Open to age of majority residents of Canada. Max 1 entry per entry period per person, and 1 prize per person.



How to Enter

By Text Message: Watch CTV’s Super Bowl broadcast and you'll be given specific contest keywords. Further instructions will be given on how to use those keywords to enter by text message.

By E-mail: Send an email with the Keyword (exactly as displayed) as the subject line, and your first name, last name, and city of residence in the body of the email to superbowlcontest@ctv.ca during the ten-minute entry period.



Prizes

$150,000

$50,000

$50,000

Trip for 2 to SB53 with ARV of $9,500 with YVR departure

2018 Nissan TITAN Crew Cab 4x4 SV Midnight Edition with ARV of $57,998

Odds of winning will depend upon the total number of eligible entries received during the applicable entry period. Mathematical skill testing question required. Further terms and conditions apply. Prizes may not be exactly as shown in promotional materials.



OFFICIAL RULES AND REGULATIONS

1. CONTEST DATES: The CTV’s Super Bowl (52) Watch To Win Contest (the “Contest”) shall coincide with the start and end of Super Bowl LII (the “Game”), which is scheduled to start at approximately 6:30 PM Eastern Standard Time (“EST”) on February 4, 2018 and end at approximately 10:30 PM EST on February 4, 2018 (the “Contest Period”). The Contest Period consists of five (5) separate 5- minute entry periods (each, an “Entry Period”). There will be one (1) Keyword (defined in Rule 4 below) per Entry Period.

2. CONTEST SPONSOR: The Contest sponsor is Bell Media Inc. (hereinafter referred to as the “Contest Sponsor”).

3. ELIGIBILITY: To enter and to be eligible to win, an entrant must be a legal resident of Canada and be of the age of majority in the province or territory in which he/she resides. Despite the foregoing, employees, representatives and agents (and their parents, siblings and children, and persons domiciled with any such employee, representative or agent) of the Contest Sponsor, its parent, affiliated or related companies, subsidiaries, divisions, promotional and advertising agencies, administrators, prize suppliers and/or any other entity involved in the administration, organization or execution of the Contest (collectively, the “Contest Parties”) are ineligible to enter or win.

4. HOW TO ENTER: NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. To enter, watch CTV’s broadcast of the Game in Canada during the Contest Period (the “CTV Broadcast”). Throughout the CTV Broadcast, a total of five (5) different Contest keywords (each a “Keyword” and together the “Keywords”) will be announced on-air (each, an “Announcement”). With each Announcement, a 5-minute Entry Period will commence. The timing of each of the five (5) Announcements during the CTV Broadcast will be determined by the Contest Sponsor in its sole and absolute discretion. Once you have seen an Announcement (and the corresponding Keyword), there are two (2) ways to enter the Contest, as follows: a. TEXT ENTRY: Text the Keyword (exactly as displayed in the applicable Announcement) together with your first name, last name and city of residence to shortcode 24680 during the corresponding Entry Period (i.e. during the same Entry Period that started with the Announcement of the Keyword) (a “Text Message”). By submitting a Text Message, you agree to be legally bound by these Rules. If your Text Message is received by the Contest Sponsor in compliance with these Rules (as determined by the Contest Sponsor in its sole and absolute discretion), you will receive one (1) entry (each a “Text Entry”) into the Draw (defined below) that corresponds to the applicable Entry Period (see Rule 6 below for details). Without limiting the generality of the foregoing and for greater certainty, in order to be eligible your Text Message must: (a) include your first name, last name, city of residence and the correctly spelled Keyword; and (b) be submitted and received during the Entry Period that corresponds to the Keyword. IMPORTANT NOTE: In order to submit a Text Message, you must have access to a cellular telephone that is capable of two-way text messaging. Text messaging is not available in all areas. Standard text messaging fees apply (check your carrier plan for your standard text messaging fees before participating in this Contest via Text Message). b. EMAIL ENTRY: Send an email with the Keyword (exactly as displayed in the applicable Announcement) as the subject, and your first name, last name, and city of residence in the body of the email to superbowlcontest@ctv.ca during the corresponding Entry Period (i.e. during the same Entry Period that started with the Announcement of the Keyword) (a “Email Submission”). By submitting an Email Submission, you agree to be legally bound by these Rules. If your Email Submission is received by the Contest Sponsor in compliance with these Rules (as determined by the Contest Sponsor in its sole and absolute discretion), you will receive one (1) entry (each an “Online Entry”) into the Draw that corresponds to the applicable Entry Period (see Rule 6 below for details). Without limiting the generality of the foregoing and for greater certainty, in order to be eligible your Email Submission must: (a) include your first name, last name, city of residence and the correctly spelled Keyword in the manner described herein; and (b) be submitted and received during the Entry Period that corresponds to the Keyword. The Text Entries and Online Entries shall be collectively referred to as the “Entries” and each, an “Entry”. Text Messages and Email Submissions shall be collectively referred to as the “Submissions” and each, a “Submission”. By way of example only, if the third Keyword announced is “FOOTBALL”, this Keyword would have to be submitted by either Text Message or Email Submission within the 5-minutes following its Announcement (i.e. the Entry Period for the third Keyword) and, if submitted and received in accordance with these Rules, the entrant will receive one (1) Entry into the draw that corresponds to the Entry Period for the third Keyword, as described in Rule 6 below. Limit of one (1) Entry per person, per Entry Period (regardless of the method of entry). If it is discovered by the Contest Sponsor (using any evidence or other information made available to or otherwise discovered by the Contest Sponsor) that any person has attempted to: (i) obtain more than one (1) Entry per Entry Period (regardless of the method of entry); and/or (ii) use multiple names, identities, email addresses, telephone numbers and/or any automated, macro, script, robotic or other system(s) or program(s) to enter or otherwise participate in or to disrupt this Contest; then he/she may be disqualified from the Contest in the sole and absolute discretion of the Contest Sponsor. Your Entry may be rejected if (in the sole and absolute discretion of the Contest Sponsor) your Submission is not fully completed with all required information and submitted and received in accordance with these Rules during the corresponding Entry Period. The Released Parties (defined below) are not responsible for late, lost, misdirected, delayed, incomplete or incompatible Submissions (all of which are void). All Submissions and any other Contest-related information (“Contest-related Information”) and entrants are subject to verification at any time and for any reason. The Contest Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole and absolute discretion, to require proof of identity and/or eligibility (in a form acceptable to the Contest Sponsor – including, without limitation, government issued photo identification): (i) for the purposes of verifying an individual’s eligibility to participate in this Contest; (ii) for the purposes of verifying the eligibility and/or legitimacy of any Contest-related Information submitted (or purportedly submitted) for the purposes of this Contest; and/or (iii) for any other reason the Contest Sponsor deems necessary, in its sole and absolute discretion, for the purposes of administering this Contest in accordance with the letter and spirit of these Rules. Failure to provide such proof to the complete satisfaction of the Contest Sponsor within the timeline specified by the Contest Sponsor may result in disqualification in the sole and absolute discretion of the Contest Sponsor. The sole determinant of the time for the purposes of this Contest will be the Contest server machine(s) and will rely on real-time and not regulation Game time. In the event of dispute, Text Entries shall be deemed to be submitted by the Authorized Mobile Account Holder of the mobile phone used to enter the Contest. “Authorized Mobile Account Holder" of a mobile phone is defined as the natural person who is assigned to a cellular telephone number by a wireless carrier that is responsible for assigning cellular telephone numbers. An entrant may be required to provide proof that he/she the Authorized Mobile Account Holder associated with a Text Message. In the event of dispute, Email Submissions shall be deemed to be submitted by the Authorized Email Account Holder of the email address submitted at the time of entry. “Authorized Email Account Holder” is defined as the natural person who is assigned to an e-mail address by an internet access provider, on-line service provider, or other organization (e.g. business, educational institution, etc.) that is responsible for assigning e-mail addresses for the domain associated with the submitted email address. An entrant may be required to provide proof that he/she the Authorized Email Account Holder associated with an Email Submission.

5. PRIZES - There are five (5) prizes (each, a “Prize” and together the “Prizes”) available to be won at the start of the Contest Period. There will be one (1) Prize that corresponds to each Keyword, as follows: KEYWORD PRIZE First · One (1) Prize of CAD $50,000 (the “First Cash Prize”) Second · One (1) Prize of CAD $50,000 (the “Second Cash Prize”) Third · One (1) trip for two (2) to Super Bowl 53 currently scheduled to take place on Sunday, February 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia (the “Trip Prize”), which includes: (i) two (2) tickets to Super Bowl 53 (seat selection at the sole and absolute discretion of the Contest Sponsor and each ticket is subject to the terms and conditions of the issuer); (ii) round-trip economy airfare for two (2) people to Atlanta, Georgia from the major Canadian airport nearest to the winner’s residence (as determined by the Contest Sponsor in its sole and absolute discretion); (iii) three (3) nights hotel accommodation (hotel to be selected by the Contest Sponsor in its sole and absolute discretion); (iv) roundtrip ground transportation to and from the venue of Super Bowl 53 and the Trip Prize hotel (specific transportation method as determined by the Contest Sponsor in its sole and absolute discretion); and (v) CAD$500 spending money. The Trip Prize has a total approximate retail value of CAD $9,500 (based on a Vancouver, BC hypothetical departure example). Fourth · One (1) Nissan 2018 Titan Crew Cab SV 4x4 Midnight Edition (the “Car Prize”) with an approximate retail value of CAD $57,998 (Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price) including freight, pre-delivery inspection, and certain regulatory fees. Fifth · One (1) Prize of CAD $150,000 (the “Cash Grand Prize”). The number of Prizes available to be won will decrease throughout the Contest as they are claimed in accordance with these Rules. Each Prize must be accepted as awarded and may not be transferred. The Contest Sponsor reserves the right to substitute any Prize (in whole or in part) with a prize of equal or greater value in the event that all or any component of such Prize is unavailable. The approximate retail values of the Trip Prize and Car Prize as may be stated in advertising or other promotion materials, and/or these Rules, are subject to price fluctuations in the consumer marketplace based on, among other things, the passage of time between the date the respective approximate retail value is stated by the Contest Sponsor and the date the respective prize is awarded or redeemed. If, at the time a Prize is redeemed or awarded, the actual prevailing retail purchase price for the Prize is less than the approximate retail value stated in advertising and promotion materials, and/or in these Rules, the Prize winner will not be entitled to any difference. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, the following additional terms and conditions apply to the Trip Prize: (i) the Trip Prize must be accepted as awarded and is not transferable, assignable and/or or convertible to cash (except as may be specifically permitted by Sponsor in its sole and absolute discretion); (ii) no substitutions except at the Contest Sponsor’s option; (iii) all travel related to the Trip Prize must be completed on the dates specified by the Contest Sponsor (otherwise the Trip Prize may, in the sole and absolute discretion of the Contest Sponsor, be forfeited in its entirety and, if forfeited, nothing will be substituted in its place); (iv) the confirmed winner and his/her guest must: (a) travel on same itinerary; (b) have all necessary documentation to permit travel; and (c) must not have any legal barrier to travel to, and return from, the United States of America; (v) the costs of everything not specifically and expressly stated above as included in the Trip Prize are the sole and absolute responsibility of the confirmed winner and his/her guest, including, without limitation: transportation for the confirmed winners and his/her guest to and from the Canadian departure airport; excess baggage and other fees; and items of a personal nature (NOTE: the confirmed winner may be required to present a valid major credit card in his/her name at the time of hotel check-in to cover any incidental expenses); (vi) if the confirmed winner and his/her guest do not utilize any part(s) of the Trip Prize, then any such part(s) not utilized may, in the sole and absolute discretion of the Contest Sponsor, be forfeited in their entirety and, if forfeited, nothing will be substituted in their place; (vii) Contest Sponsor reserves the right at any time to: (a) place reasonable restrictions on the availability or use of the Trip Prize or any component thereof; and (b) substitute the Trip Prize or a component thereof for any reason with a prize or prize component(s) of equal or greater value, including, without limitation, but solely at the Contest Sponsor’s sole discretion, a cash award; (viii) all travel arrangements relating to the Trip Prize must be made through the Contest Sponsor or its designated agents; (ix) by accepting the Trip Prize, the confirmed winner agrees to waive all recourse against the Released Parties if the Trip Prize or a component thereof does not prove satisfactory, either in whole or in part; (x) neither Contest Sponsor nor any of its suppliers will replace any lost or stolen tickets; (xi) the confirmed winner’s guest must: (a) be a Canadian resident that has reached the legal age of majority in his/her province/territory of residence; and (b) sign and return the Contest Sponsor’s release (by the date indicated on the release form) indicating that he/she waives all recourse against the Released Parties relating to his/her participation in the Trip Prize (including, without limitation, any travel related thereto); (xii) any difference between the actual value of the Trip Prize and its stated approximate retail value will not be awarded; (xiii) all characteristics and features of the Trip Prize (and of each Trip Prize element), except as otherwise explicitly stated above, are at the Contest Sponsor’s sole and absolute discretion; (xiii) precise travel arrangements are subject to space and flight availability and shall be made at the Contest Sponsor’s sole and absolute discretion; (xiv) once booked, travel arrangements may not be changed by the Trip Prize winner; (xv) certain blackout dates and further restrictions may apply; (xvi) the Released Parties will be in no way responsible in the event that any part of the Trip Prize is delayed, cancelled, postponed or rescheduled for any reason whatsoever; and (xvii) Contest Sponsor is not responsible in the event a confirmed winner and/or his/her guest are unable to travel for any reason, in which case, the Trip Prize will be forfeited nothing will be provided in its place. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, the following additional terms and conditions apply to the Car Prize: (i) the Car Prize must be accepted as awarded and is not transferable, assignable or convertible to cash (except as may be specifically permitted by the Contest Sponsor in its sole and 5 absolute discretion); (ii) no substitutions except at the Contest Sponsor’s option; (iii) the Contest Sponsor reserves the right at any time to substitute the Car Prize or a component thereof for any reason with a prize or prize component(s) of equal or greater value, including, without limitation, but solely at the Contest Sponsor’s sole discretion, a cash award; (iv) colour and other specifics of the Car Prize will be at the sole and absolute discretion of the Contest Sponsor and subject to availability; (v) manufacturer’s standard warranty applies to the Car Prize; (vi) upon notification, the confirmed Car Prize winner may, in the sole and absolute discretion of the Contest Sponsor, be required to personally take delivery of the Car Prize from a dealership within Canada reasonably close to his/her place of residence in Canada as determined by Contest Sponsor, in its sole and absolute discretion (the “Delivery Site”), and will be required to present adequate personal identification (in a form acceptable to the Contest Sponsor – including, without limitation, government issued photo identification); (vii) Car Prize will not be released unless and until the confirmed Car Prize winner first shows proof (in a form acceptable to the Contest Sponsor) of having a valid driver’s license (equivalent to a full “G” class license in Ontario) in the province/territory in which he/she resides and proof (in a form acceptable to the Contest Sponsor) of satisfactory insurance; (viii) the Car Prize winner shall bear any risk of loss or damage to the Car Prize after it has been delivered to the Delivery Site; (ix) the confirmed Car Prize winner is solely responsible for all expenses that are not included in the Car Prize description above, including, but not limited to: registration and license fees, insurance, additional accessories and all other costs associated with registering, using, and maintaining a vehicle including, without limitation,: (a) any upgrade or option package(s) that he/she may request (and that may be permitted by Contest Sponsor in its sole and absolute discretion); and/or (b) obtaining a valid driver’s license, license plates, registration, insurance and/or fuel; and (x) the winner of the Car Prize must allow for up to 90 days following receipt and verification of all winner confirmation documents by the Contest Sponsor and any additional required forms by the Car Prize manufacturer and/or dealership for the Car Prize to be sourced and delivered in accordance with the above. Prizes may not be exactly as shown in promotional materials.

6. WINNER DETERMINATION: Five (5) separate random draws (each, a “Draw”) (each for one (1) Prize) will take place at 400 University Ave, in Toronto, Ontario, as outlined in the following table: Draw Date and Time Applicable Entries in the Draw Prize 1 Shortly after the close of the Entry Period for the first Keyword All eligible Entries received during the Entry Period for the first Keyword First Cash Prize 2 Shortly after the close of the Entry Period for the second Keyword All eligible Entries received during the Entry Period for the second Keyword Second Cash Prize 3 Shortly after the close of the Entry Period for the third Keyword All eligible Entries received during the Entry Period for the third Keyword Trip Prize 4 Shortly after the close of the Entry Period for the fourth Keyword All eligible Entries received during the Entry Period for the fourth Keyword Car Prize. Shortly after the close of the Entry Period for the fifth Keyword All eligible Entries received during the Entry Period for the fifth Keyword Cash Grand Prize The first entrant drawn in each Draw will be deemed the potential winner the corresponding Prize. 6 The odds of winning a Prize will depend on the number of eligible Entries received during the corresponding Entry Period. Limit of one (1) Prize per person such that the winner of any Prize is ineligible to win another Prize regardless of whether he/she submits an eligible Entry during another Entry Period.

7. WINNER NOTIFICATION: Where broadcasting constraints permit, sometime after each Draw, the selected potential winner will be announced on-air during the CTV Broadcast. However, all potential winners are subject to the verification and confirmation procedures described in these Rules that will be conducted by the Contest Sponsor, whose decisions are final and binding in all matters related to the Contest. A potential winner of a Prize is not a confirmed winner of any prize, unless and until the Contest Sponsor has verified his/her compliance with these Rules and the potential winner has been notified such verification is complete. Bell Media Inc., acting reasonably, will attempt to contact each potential winner to notify him/her that he or she may have won the applicable Prize by submitting a notification text (with respect to a potential winner that entered via Text Message) or an email (with respect to a potential winner that entered via Email Submission) within two (2) business days of the close of the Contest Period (“Winner Notification”) to commence the winner verification procedures. In the event that a potential winner cannot be contacted within two (2) business days of Winner Notification, fails to respond to a Winner Notification (or fails to comply with the instructions included in a Winner Notification), or, if contacted, does not claim his/her prize, or does not comply with these Rules (all as determined by the Contest Sponsor in its sole and absolute discretion), such potential winner will be disqualified and forfeits the applicable Prize, and another potential winner may be randomly drawn from among all remaining applicable eligible Entries (and the provisions and procedures referred to herein relating to the notification, verification and confirmation of potential winners shall be apply equally to such new potential winner, with the necessary amendments). Notwithstanding the foregoing, alternate potential winners will not be selected after February 28, 2018. The Contest Sponsor is not responsible for failed attempts to notify any potential winner. Upon prize forfeiture, no compensation will be given.

8. WINNER CONDITIONS: Proof of identification must be provided upon request. In order to be declared a winner, each potential winner must first correctly answer, unaided, a time limited mathematical skill testing question administered by Bell Media Inc. Before being awarded a Prize, each potential winner will be required to sign and return within the time stipulated by the Contest Sponsor, a full release and indemnity form stating that, among other things, he/she has read and understood these Rules, grants all consents required, agrees to be available and to participate in publicity and/or promotions related to the Contest and/or the Contest Sponsor and/or similar matters, authorizes the Contest Sponsor to broadcast, publish, disseminate and otherwise use his/her name, city/town/village and province/territory of residence, photograph, likeness, sobriquet and voice, in connection with any promotion and/or publicity, and/or for general news, entertainment and/or information purposes at no additional compensation to the potential winner, beyond the awarding of or participation in the applicable Prize, accepts the applicable Prize as awarded and releases the Contest Parties and each of their respective officers, directors, employees, agents, representatives, successors and assigns (collectively, the “Released Parties”) from any and all liability of any kind arising out of the potential winner’s participation in this Contest and receipt and use of the applicable Prize. In the event that a potential winner does not comply with all the provisions as contemplated in these Rules (as determined by the Contest Sponsor in its sole and absolute discretion), Contest Sponsor shall have the right to disqualify the potential winner, and draw an alternate potential winner in accordance with Rule 6 above, and the Released Parties shall be fully and completely released and discharged from any liability or responsibility in this regard.

9. TAMPERING: All Entries become property of Contest Sponsor who assumes no responsibility for garbled, lost, late, delayed, illegible, misspelled, destroyed or misdirected Contest-related Information, mail, voice messages, e-mail or any computer or website errors or malfunctions. Contest Sponsor does not assume any responsibility for incorrect or inaccurate capture of Contestrelated Information, technical malfunctions, broadcast errors or malfunctions, human or technical error, seeding or printing errors, lost, delayed or garbled data or transmissions, omission, interruption, deletion, defect or failures of any telephone or computer line or network, computer equipment, software or any combination thereof. Entry materials or data that have been tampered with or altered are void. The Contest Sponsor reserves its right in its sole discretion to disqualify any individual it finds to be tampering with the entry process or the operation of the Contest or to be acting in violation of the Rules or otherwise in a disruptive manner. Any attempts to deliberately damage the Contest website or to undermine the legitimate operation of this Contest is a violation of criminal and civil laws and should such an attempt be made the Contest Sponsor reserves its right to seek remedies and damages to the fullest extent of the law. Contest Sponsor shall not be held responsible for any errors or negligence that may arise or occur in connection with the Contest including any damage to an entrant’s mobile device, computer or tablet equipment, system, software or any combination thereof, as a result of their participation in this Contest or from downloading any material from the Contest.

10. MODIFICATION/TERMINATION: If for any reason, in the opinion of the Contest Sponsor, in its sole discretion, the Contest is not capable of running as originally planned (including without limitation if the CTV Broadcast or Game is cancelled, delayed or interrupted for any reason), or if the administration, security, fairness, integrity or the proper conduct of the Contest is corrupted or adversely affected, including by reason of infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures or any other causes beyond its control, Contest Sponsor reserves its right (subject only to the consent of the Régie des alcools, des courses et des jeux) to cancel, terminate, modify, amend, extend or suspend the Contest and/or select potential winners from previously received applicable eligible Entries. The Released Parties will be in no way responsible in the event that the CTV Broadcast, Game or any other Contest-related event is delayed, cancelled, postponed or rescheduled for any reason whatsoever.

11. QUÉBEC: For Québec residents, any litigation respecting the conduct or organization of this Contest may be submitted to the Régie des alcools, des courses et des jeux du Québec for a ruling. Any litigation respecting the awarding of a prize may be submitted to the board only for the purpose of helping the parties reach a settlement.

12. PRIVACY: By entering this Contest each entrant consents to the collection, use and distribution of his or her personal information (first and last name, city of residence, and phone number or email, as applicable) by the Contest Sponsor for the purposes of implementing, administering and fulfilling this Contest. Contest Sponsor will not sell or transmit this information to third parties except for the purposes of administering this Contest. By entering the Contest, entrants consent to the manner of collection, use and disclosure of personal information as set out in Bell Media Inc.'s Privacy Policy, which is available at www.bellmedia.ca/about/Media_Privacy.page. Any inquiry concerning the personal information held by the Contest Sponsor should be addressed to Bell Media Inc. at 299 Queen St. W, Toronto, ON., M5V 2Z5.

13. CONSTRUCTION: The Contest is subject to and will be interpreted according to all applicable federal, provincial, territorial and municipal laws and regulations in Canada. By entering this Contest, each entrant agrees to be bound by these Rules and by the decisions of the Contest Sponsor with respect to any aspect of this Contest, including without limitation the eligibility of Contest-related Information and entrants, which shall be final and binding on all entrants in all matters as they relate to this Contest. Subject only to Rule 11, all issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Rules, or the rights and obligations of entrants and the Contest Sponsor in connection with the Contest, shall be governed by, and construed in accordance with, the laws of the Province of Ontario without giving effect to its conflict of law rules and provisions. All entrants consent to the jurisdiction and venue of the Province of Ontario. All entrants expressly agree that the Ontario courts shall have sole jurisdiction over any dispute or litigation arising from or relating to this Contest and agree to submit to the laws of and the jurisdiction of the federal courts of Canada and provincial courts of the Province of Ontario, and hereby waive the jurisdiction of any other court that now or in the future could be considered competent for any reason. The venue shall only be Toronto, Ontario. In the event of any discrepancy or inconsistency between the terms and conditions of the Rules and disclosures or other statements contained in any Contest related materials, including but not limited to the Contest website, or point of sale, television, print or online advertising, the terms and conditions of these Rules shall prevail, govern and control. In the event of any discrepancy or inconsistency between the English and French version of these Rules, the English version shall prevail, govern and control.

14. COPYRIGHTS/TM/IP: All intellectual property, including but not limited to trade-marks, tradenames, logos, designs, promotional materials, web pages, source codes, drawings, illustrations, slogans and representations are owned (or used under license) by the Contest Sponsor and/or its affiliates. All rights are reserved. Unauthorized copying or use of any copyrighted material or intellectual property without the express written consent of its owner is strictly prohibited.

15. NFL NOT A SPONSOR: All entrants agree to release the National Football League and its member professional football clubs, NFL Ventures, Inc., NFL Ventures, L.P., and each of their respective direct and indirect subsidiaries and affiliates, and each of their respective shareholders, members, partners, affiliates, officers, directors, agents, representatives and employees (collectively, the “NFL Entities”) from and against any injuries, losses, damages, claims, actions, and liabilities of any kind resulting or arising from participation in this contest and/or acceptance, possession, use, misuse or nonuse of any prize (including any travel or travel-related activity). THE NFL ENTITIES HAVE NOT OFFERED OR SPONSORED THIS CONTEST IN ANY WAY.