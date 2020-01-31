Longtime MLB outfielder Curtis Granderson announced his retirement from professional baseball on Friday at age 38 following a 16-year career.

Granderson was drafted in the third round (80th) by the Detroit Tigers at the 2002 MLB Draft and played his first six seasons with the club. The native of Chicago, IL., also spent time with the New York Yankees, New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers, Miami Marlins, Milwaukee Brewers and Toronto Blue Jays.

It’s been an incredible journey! Thanks for the ride of a lifetime, @MLB @MLB_PLAYERS pic.twitter.com/0AgOgSjWSC — Curtis Granderson (@cgrand3) January 31, 2020

Throughout his career, Granderson produced 1,800 hits, 937 RBI, 344 home runs and a .249 batting average. The three-time All-Star was a recipient of the 2015 Lou Gehrig Memorial Award and 2016 Roberto Clemente Award, as well as a Silver Slugger in 2011.

His contributions extended beyond the field as a four-time Marvin Miller Man of the Year Award winner, given to "the player in either league whose on-field performance and contributions to his community inspire others to higher levels of achievement." The Grand Kids foundation, founded by Granderson in 2007, has raised money to aid positive youth development through education, physical fitness and nutrition initiatives since its inception.

Granderson's 2,057 games played rank 212th on the MLB's all-time list.