UFC featherweight champion Cris Cyborg will defend her title against bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes at UFC 232 in Las Vegas, Dana White confirmed to ESPN on Wednesday.

BREAKING: Cyborg Justino vs. Amanda Nunes has been signed for UFC 232 on Dec. 29 in Las Vegas. No. 1 and 2 pound-for-pound female fighters, by ESPN rankings. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) August 22, 2018

Cyborg is widely considered to be the greatest women’s fighter of all-time and hasn’t suffered a defeat since her professional debut bout in 2005.

Since joining the UFC, Cyborg has won five bouts, including her title winning victory over Tonya Evinger for the vacant belt as well as defences against Holly Holm and Yana Kunitskaya.

Cyborg holds a 20-1 overall MMA record with one no contest, stemming from an overturned result due to her failing a drug test after a bout with Hiroko Yamanaka in 2011.

Nunes has won her last seven bouts, which includes her bantamweight title winning victory over Miesha Tate at UFC 200 and victories over Ronda Rousey, Valentina Shevchenko and Raquel Pennington to retain the belt.

The 30-year-old has only lost one bout since joining the UFC, a TKO loss to Cat Zingano at UFC 178.

UFC 232 is scheduled to take place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on December 29th.