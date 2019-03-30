Leafs Ice Chips: Babcock hopes Gardiner can get in two regular season games

Defenceman Calle Rosen will join the Toronto Maple Leafs in New York, ahead of Monday’s game against the Islanders, head coach Mike Babcock announced on Saturday.

Mike Babcock says Calle Rosen will join the Leafs in NY ahead of Monday's game against the Isles ... plan is to have him in the lineup until Jake Gardiner returns — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) March 30, 2019

The plan is for the 25-year-old to be in the lineup at least until defenceman Jake Gardiner is ready to return from injury.

Rosen has appeared in 54 games this season for the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League and has posted seven goals and 39 assists.

The Vaxjo, Sweden native played in four games for the Leafs at the NHL level in 2017-18 and registered one assists along with four penalty minutes.

Gardiner has been out of the Leafs lineup since February 25 with a back injury. He has two goals and 27 assists in 60 games this season.

The 28-year-old practiced in a non-contact jersey this week, his first time skating with teammates since leaving the lineup.