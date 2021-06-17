The Rick Carlisle era in Dallas is over.

Carlisle has informed the Mavericks owner Mark Cuban he will not be returning as head coach with two years remaining on his contract. Carlisle has spent the last 13 seasons with the team, winning the NBA title in 2011. He released a statement to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski explaining his decision.

"After a number of in-person conversations with Mark Cuban over the last week, today I informed him that I will not be returning as head coach of the Dallas Mavericks," Carlisle wrote. "This was solely my decision. My family and I have had an amazing 13-year experience working with great people in a great city. It has been an honour to work alongside Mark, Cynt, Donnie, Fin, Keith, Dirk, JKidd and every player and assistant coach I've had here. Dallas will always be home, but I am excited about the next chapter of my coaching career."

The moves comes a day after the Mavericks parted ways with general manager Donnie Nelson, who had been with the team since 1998.

Carlisle's 836 wins as a coach are 14th all-time.

Prior to joining the Mavs, Carlisle spent six seasons with the Detroit Pistons and Indiana Pacers.

The 61-year-old Ogdensburg, NY native is one of only 11 people to have won an NBA title as coach and a player, having won the 1986 title with the Boston Celtics.