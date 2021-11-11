Dallas Stars forwards Blake Comeau and Tanner Kero and Nashville Predators forward Rocco Grimaldi have all been placed on waivers Thursday.

Comeau, 35, has one goal in six games this season for the Stars. A veteran of 909 career NHL games, he has 141 goals and 303 points split between the New York Islanders, Calgary Flames, Columbus Blue Jackets, Pittsburgh Penguins, Colorado Avalanche and Stars. He is currently playing on a one-year, $1 million contract.

Kero, 29, has two assists in seven games with Dallas this season. He has 11 goals and 34 points in 118 career NHL games. He is in the first season of a two-year, $1.5 million contract with a $750,000 average-annual value.

Grimaldi, 28, has zero points in five games for the Predators this season. He is in the second year of a two-year, $4 million deal with a $2 million AAV.