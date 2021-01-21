What's been the most impressive story of the young NHL season?

The Dallas Stars defenceman Julius Honka cleared waivers Wednesday.

Honka returned the Stars this off-season on a one-year, two-way contract after spending last season in Finland with JyP HT Jyvaskyla. He had four goals and 15 points in 46 games.

Selected 14th overall by the Stars in the 2014 NHL Draft, Honka has two goals and 13 points in 87 career games with the Stars.

The 25-year-old appeared in nine games with the SM-Liiga's Pelicans earlier this season, posting three goals and seven points.