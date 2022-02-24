The Dallas Stars have claimed forward Marian Studenic off waivers from the New Jersey Devils and have placed forward Tanner Kero on waivers.

Additionally, we have recalled Riley Tufte from @TexasStars, placed Andrej Sekera on Long Term Injured Reserve due to a non-COVID-related viral infection retroactive to Jan. 28, and placed Tanner Kero on waivers and gave him non-roster status.



MORE ➡️ https://t.co/xD9F91VsSi — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) February 24, 2022

Studenic, 23, was drafted 143rd overall by the Devils in the 2017 NHL Draft.

The 6-foot-1 forward has a goal in 17 games this season and two goals and three points in his 25 game career.

Kero, 29, joined the Stars as an unrestricted free agent in 2019.

The Hancock, Mich., native has three assists in 23 games this season.

Kero has 11 goals and 35 points in 134 career games split between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Stars.

Additionally, the Stars have recalled forward Riley Tufte from the AHL's Texas Stars and placed defenceman Andrej Sekera on long term injured reserve due to a non-COVID related viral infection retroactive to Jan. 28.