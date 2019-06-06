The Dallas Stars have signed defenceman Roman Polak to a one-year contract extension worth $1.75 milllion, the team announced Thursday.

Polak, 33, scored a goal and had eight assists in 77 games with the Stars last season. He joined Dallas after spending the previous four seasons with the Toronto Maple Leafs and San Jose Sharks.

"Roman personifies what it means to be a professional and his mentorship to our younger players proved to be invaluable to our organization," Stars GM Jim Nill said in a statement. "His team-first attitude and physical style of play is endearing to both his teammates and the coaching staff, and we're thrilled to have him back."

The right-handed defenceman was set to become an unrestricted free agent on July 1.