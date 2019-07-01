The Dallas Stars have signed forward Joe Pavelski to a three-year, $21 million contract.

The 34-year-old scored 38 goals and recorded 64 points for the San Jose Sharks this past season.

The 13-year vet has spent his entire career with the Sharks after being drafted by them in the seventh round in 2003.

Sharks general manager Doug Wilson issued a statement on Pavelski's departure:

"From being a seventh-round draft pick in 2003 to serving as captain of our team for the last four seasons, Joe Pavelski's place in Sharks history is firmly cemented and he will be sorely missed.

Joe led by example, not only as a player but as a person, and the impact he has had on this franchise and his teammates will be felt for years to come.

Under a cap system, these extremely difficult separations are a reality and, unfortunately, we could not find common ground on dollars and term to keep Joe in San Jose. However, like many other players around the NHL, Joe has earned the right to become a free agent. We respect his decision and want to thank Joe, his wife Sarah and son, Nate, for 13 wonderful seasons. They will always be part of the San Jose Sharks family."

Pavelski is coming off of a five-year, $30 million contract that he signed in 2014.

The American has 355 goals and 761 points in 963 career NHL games.