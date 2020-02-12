Should Lillard be considered in the MVP race?

Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard suffered a right groin strain and will not participate in any events at the NBA's All-Star Weekend, he told reporters.

Lillard (right groin) says he knew when he pulled it and he also said he will not be participating in the All-Star game or 3-pt contest — Jamie Hudson (@JamieHudsonNBCS) February 13, 2020

The 29-year-old will have an MRI on Thursday.

The injury took place with 3:39 left in the third quarter of Portland's final game before the All-Star break.

According to Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes, Lillard did not hear a pop when he injured his groin, something that Haynes adds is a great sign.

In 53 games this season, the point guard is averaging 29.7 points, 7.9 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game.