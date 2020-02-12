Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard suffered a right groin strain and will not participate in any events at the NBA's All-Star Weekend, he told reporters. 

The 29-year-old will have an MRI on Thursday. 

The injury took place with 3:39 left in the third quarter of Portland's final game before the All-Star break. 

According to Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes, Lillard did not hear a pop when he injured his groin, something that Haynes adds is a great sign. 

In 53 games this season, the point guard is averaging 29.7 points, 7.9 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game. 