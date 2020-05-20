The sounds of the UFC

The UFC’s May 30 event will take place at the company’s Apex Facility in Las Vegas, Dana White told the Las Vegas Review-Journal on Wednesday.

“We are a go on the 30th,” White told the Review-Journal via text message.

The event will be headlined by former welterweight champion Tyron Woodley facing Gilbert Burns.

The Nevada Athletic Commission suspended all combat sports events on March 14 and according to the report there has been no official announced change to that status.

This will be the UFC’s fourth event since returning from a hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The promotion staged three cards at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville last week, including UFC 249.

Canadian Felicia Spencer is set to challenged Amanda Nunes at UFC 250, the report indicates that the event will also take place at the Apex Facility if the NAC gives the go-ahead to host events in the State.